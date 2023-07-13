Top UN court rejects Nicaragua’s case in a long-running maritime dispute with Colombia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court has rejected a case brought by Nicaragua in a decades-long dispute with Colombia over maritime borders and entitlements in the Caribbean. The International Court of Justice ruling Thursday dismissed Nicaragua’s bid to gain economic rights over an area of the Caribbean sea that lies more than 200 nautical miles (380 kilometers) from its shores. Nicaragua wanted the international court to review the limits of its continental shelf, and determine new maritime boundaries for the Central American nation.

