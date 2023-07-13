Second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ digs ‘even deeper’ into a galaxy-striding series

NEW YORK (AP) — A sprawling, mighty galaxy was created in season one of “Foundation.” Now it’s time to rip it down. Season two of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series flashes forward some 140 years and it’s quickly clear that the clones who form the story’s authoritarian order are losing their grip. David S. Goyer, the series’ co-creator, executive producer and showrunner, says “Stasis is boring in terms of drama.” The saga is set some 12,000 years in the future. Under the rule of the Galactic Empire, humanity has spread to the far corners of the galaxy. The notions of fate and free will play a big part in season two.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.