Rioter who hurled bow like a spear at police during Jan. 6 attack gets more than 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A professional butcher whose bloody, wild-eyed face became one of the most memorable images of the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for hurling a bow like a spear at police and attacking several other officers. Kyle Fitzsimons was wearing a white butcher’s coat embroidered with his first name when prosecutors say he separately assaulted at least five officers near a tunnel where police were guarding an entrance to the Capitol. The federal judge who sentenced Fitzsimons on Thursday also convicted the Maine resident of 11 charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

