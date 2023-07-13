Justice Kavanaugh seeks to dispel the notion that the Supreme Court is partisan
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh points to the mixed decisions that emerged from the U.S. Supreme Court this term as he seeks to dispel notions of a partisan high court, He told a judicial conference in Minnesota on Thursday that the high court is “an institution of law, not of politics, not of partisanship.” They were the first public remarks by a justice since the court recessed for the summer. Kavanaugh noted that the Supreme Court handled a number of politically charged issues this term. But he says he thinks the justices have lived up to the ideal of deciding cases based on law, not partisanship.