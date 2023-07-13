Justice Kavanaugh seeks to dispel the notion that the Supreme Court is partisan

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh points to the mixed decisions that emerged from the U.S. Supreme Court this term as he seeks to dispel notions of a partisan high court, He told a judicial conference in Minnesota on Thursday that the high court is “an institution of law, not of politics, not of partisanship.” They were the first public remarks by a justice since the court recessed for the summer. Kavanaugh noted that the Supreme Court handled a number of politically charged issues this term. But he says he thinks the justices have lived up to the ideal of deciding cases based on law, not partisanship.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.