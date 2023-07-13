Judge approves Minneapolis police reform deal forged after George Floyd’s killing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minneapolis must make policing changes under a newly approved settlement reached in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. The Star Tribune reported that a state judge on Thursday approved the settlement agreement between the city and Minnesota’s Human Rights Department. Both the state Human Rights Department and the U.S. Department of Justice investigated Minneapolis police following Floyd’s 2020 killing. Both agencies alleged years of racial discrimination and disregard for constitutional rights by the police. The settlement calls for de-escalation whenever possible and limits on the use of tear gas and other chemical agents. It also bans police stops for broken taillights and searches based on the smell of marijuana.

