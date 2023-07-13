IMF deposits much-awaited $1.2B with Pakistan’s central bank under bailout, finance minister says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s finance minister says the International Monetary Fund has deposited the much-awaited first installment of $1.2 billion with the country’s central bank under a new bailout. The latest development comes a day after the global lender’s executive board approved $3 billion for Pakistan to enable it to avoid defaulting on its debt repayments. On Thursday, Minister Ishaq Dar said the IMF would deposit the remaining $1.8 billion with the central bank over a period of nine months. The IMF bailout had been on hold since December because of the country’s lack of compliance with a 2019 agreement signed between the IMF and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.