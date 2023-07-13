Democratic Gov. Beshear touts economic gains as theme in reelection bid in GOP-trending Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has touted robust revenue collections as another sign of a surging state economy. It builds on a theme he’s made a cornerstone of his reelection bid in the Republican-trending state. Beshear pointed Thursday to general fund receipts that totaled $15.1 billion in the just-concluded fiscal year. He said the state is poised to record its largest-ever revenue surplus of roughly $1.4 billion. The governor said the money kept rolling in even after another cut to the state income tax. Beshear is facing a tough challenge from Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the November election.

