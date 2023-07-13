Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’
By FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — The head of this year’s United Nations climate talks is calling for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago. Sultan al-Jaber of the United Arab Emirates told senior officials from Europe, Canada and China gathered in Brussels on Thursday that record-breaking heat seen across the world recently shows the need for urgent action to curb emissions. Al-Jaber laid out his strategy for the upcoming COP28 global climate talks in Dubai this fall. He says leaders “must be brutally honest” about what’s caused the sharp rise in temperatures since preindustrial times.