U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest $300 million in monitoring agricultural emissions

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will invest $300 million on monitoring and reporting planet-warming emissions from climate-smart agricultural processes, such as no-till agriculture and planting cover crops. The investment announced Wednesday involved money from the Inflation Reduction Act, commonly known as the U.S.’s climate law. It aims to help the agriculture sector better understand and reduce its emissions and help farmers invest in the most emission-reducing technologies. The investment includes a new monitoring network for carbon in soil and measures to expand data collection on emissions.

