Traces of explosives were found in a yacht in the Nord Stream sabotage investigation, diplomats say

BERLIN (AP) — European diplomats have told the United Nations Security Council that investigators found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht. The craft has been one aspect of a probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year. They say the investigation hasn’t yet established who the perpetrators were and whether a state was involved. Denmark, Sweden and Germany have been investigating the Sept. 26 attack. The Danish Foreign Ministry tweeted a letter Tuesday from the three countries’ U.N. ambassadors to the president of the Security Council with information on their activities so far.

