Steve Bannon ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that Steve Bannon must pay nearly $500,000 in outstanding legal fees to his former attorneys. The far-right strategist and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was sued this year for allegedly stiffing the Manhattan law firm that defended him against a cascade of legal troubles in recent years. A judge issued a ruling this week against Bannon, finding that he paid just $375,000 of the $850,000 legal fees he owed to his lawyers. Among other things, the firm, Davidoff, Hutcher and Citron, defended Bannon against federal charges that he duped donors into paying to build a wall along the Southern Border. Bannon’s current attorney says his client plans to appeal the decision.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.