Roadway bomb planted by drug cartel kills 3 police officers in western Mexico, officials say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police say a roadway bomb planted by a drug cartel in western Mexico has killed three police and prosecutors’ agents and wounded 10 people. The governor of the western state of Jalisco said the blast occurred late Tuesday in Tlajomulco, a suburb of the state capital, Guadalajara. Gov. Enrique Alfaro called the bombing cowardly, and blamed it on an unnamed drug cartel. It appeared to be among the first law enforcement deaths from an improvised explosive device, or IED. Such devices have wounded soldiers in the neighboring state of Michoacan and killed a civilian.

