Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge says the 2018 Parkland high school massacre can be reenacted on campus by both sides in lawsuits against former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the sheriff’s office and others. The judge did not rule on whether video of the reenactments will be played at the trial, which has not been scheduled. Families of the 17 killed and 26 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are suing. The reenactments will involve firing almost 140 blanks from a gun similar to the shooter’s. They will try to determine what Peterson heard during the six-minute attack. He was recently acquitted of criminal charges accusing him of inaction during the shooting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.