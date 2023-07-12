Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli military raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is paying a visit to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in the wake of a devastating Israeli offensive last week. Abbas’ visit on Wednesday marked his first trip to the camp since 2005. The Palestinian leader’s visit came at a time of seething discontentment among Palestinians in the West Bank for Abbas and his Palestinian Authority. The autonomous government administers parts of the West Bank but has largely lost control over several militant strongholds in the region including Jenin.

