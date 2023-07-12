Medical and aid groups in northwest Syria fear worse conditions if aid flow from Turkey stops

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The United Nations Security Council’s failure to renew the critical flow of international aid from Turkey into opposition-held northwestern Syria has rattled Syrians and social workers. The area that is home to 4.1 million residents is struck with poverty and many rely on aid to survive. Russia, a key political and military ally of Syria, vetoed a compromise resolution that would renew the crossing’s mandate for nine months. Moscow’s rival resolution that would renew the crossing for six months only had China’s backing. Syria is still dealing with the impact of an earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February, killing over 50,000 people.

By GHAITH AL-SAYED and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

