Judge grants mental evaluation for Georgia veteran charged with crashing into Army post’s offices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge has agreed to order a mental evaluation for a former Army soldier charged with crashing a military Humvee into an office building for base commanders at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Court records show U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps granted the request by prosecutors during a hearing Tuesday. It marked the first court appearance for 39-year-old Treamon Dominic Lacy. The former Army mechanic is charged with theft and destructon of government property. Army investigators say Lacy stole an armored Humvee from a Fort Stewart motor pool Monday morning and crashed it through the front doors of the post’s headquarters building. No one was injured. Lacy’s attorney, Troy Marsh, declined to comment when reached Wednesday.

