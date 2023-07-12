House Republicans set to interrogate FTC’s Khan over ethics, antitrust issues
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATT O’BRIEN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans who say the Federal Trade Commission has been overzealous and politicized under President Joe Biden are set to interrogate agency head Lina Khan on Thursday. They are bringing her before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time amid her court battles with big technology companies. Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has criticized Khan in recent months on a multitude of issues, including what he says are politically motivated actions directed at Elon Musk since he acquired Twitter last year, questions about whether she should have recused herself from certain cases and her legal actions against tech giants on antitrust issues.