Global music streams up 30.8%, and 40% of U.S. listeners enjoy non-Anglophonic music, report finds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year. The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams in three months in 2023, a full month faster than in 2022. The company also found that two in five U.S. music listeners, enjoy music in a non-English language. Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, and Arabic are the most popular non-English languages, with Spanish and Korean leading the group. English-language music’s share of the top 10,000 most streamed songs has dropped 4.2% since 2021.

