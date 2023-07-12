Explosion along Lebanon-Israel border wounds 3 members off militant group Hezbollah
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese security official says an explosion occurred near Lebanon’s border with Israel lightly wounding three members of the militant Hezbollah group. The Israeli army said a number of suspects approached the northern security fence with Lebanon and attempted to sabotage the security fence in the area. It added that the Israeli military immediately spotted the suspects and used means to distance them. The incident took place hours before Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was scheduled to speak to commemorate the start of a monthlong war between Israel and the militant group in 2006. It also comes amid rising tensions along the border over two tents set up by Hezbollah in a disputed area.