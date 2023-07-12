Evidence seized from home of man charged in Cleveland shooting that wounded 9

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have seized evidence from the home of a man charged in a downtown Cleveland mass shooting over the weekend that wounded nine people. But a motive for the early Sunday shooting remained unclear Wednesday. Federal marshals and city police arrested 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings, of Lorain, without incident at a home in that Cleveland suburb at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. A search warrant was then executed at Jennings’ home and items were seized, but further details weren’t disclosed. Jennings is due to make an initial court appearance Thursday. It wasn’t clear Wednesday if he had retained a lawyer. He’s charged with attempted murder, and additional charges are expected.

