Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs chairman has subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon crossed over sensitive military sites across North America. Texas Republican Michael McCaul said he has subpoenaed the department’s “competitive actions” calendars. That’s a classified list of actions the Biden administration had laid out to counter China aggression and includes measures like sanctions and export controls on Chinese companies like tech giant Huawei. McCaul has accused the State Department of declining to use sanctions over the Chinese surveillance balloon in favor of continuing engagement with the Chinese government.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.