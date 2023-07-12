Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jail until trial, judge rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man charged in the Capitol riot who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home will remain in jail while he awaits trial. That’s the ruling Wednesday from a federal judge. The judge agreed with prosecutors that Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released. Taranto’s lawyer says that decision will be appealed. Taranto was arrested on June 29 after prosecutors say he showed up in Obama’s neighborhood on the same day that Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was Obama’s home address.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

