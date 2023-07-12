Canadian police are investigating 70 alleged sexual assaults at Nova Scotia youth detention center

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Police are investigating at least 70 cases of alleged sexual assault at a youth detention facility in Canada’s Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday the alleged assaults took place at the Nova Scotia Youth Center in Waterville, Nova Scotia, between 1988 and 2017. Police said cannot confirm the identity of the alleged perpetrator and whether more than one person was involved. Investigators say that they believe there are more victims.

