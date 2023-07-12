Bulgari apologizes to China for listing Taiwan as a country after online backlash

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Italian luxury brand Bulgari is the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and both the government and Chinese internet users have a history of scolding or boycotting international brands that have referred to Taiwan as a separate country. Brands have also come under fire for offending other of Beijing’s geopolitical sensibilities including its territorial claims in the South China Sea and the status of exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama.

