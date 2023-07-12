British Open raises purse to $16.5 million with the winner to get $3 million

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open is raising its prize fund from $14 million to $16.5 million. That means the winner next week at Royal Liverpool will earn $3 million. All the majors have increased their prize money this year. The U.S. Open had the largest purse among the majors at $20 million. The Masters went up to $18 million and the PGA Championship was $17.5 million. R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said golf has seen substantial prize increases. The PGA Tour has set $20 million purses for its elevated events. LIV Golf last year offered $20 million purses for individual competition.

