AP explains court ruling siding with Amish families who balked at Minnesota septic tank rules

A long-running religious freedom case has come full circle with a court ruling this week over the way a deeply conservative Amish community in Minnesota disposes of bath and dishwater. On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with a community of Swartzentruber Amish in the southeastern part of the state, reversing a ruling that said the group must install septic systems to dispose of the so-called gray water or risk losing their homes. A decade ago, Fillmore County first started requiring homes to have modern septic systems to dispose of gray water from activities like bathing and washing dishes and laundry.

By MARGERY A. BECK and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

