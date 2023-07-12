AP explains court ruling siding with Amish families who balked at Minnesota septic tank rules
By MARGERY A. BECK and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
A long-running religious freedom case has come full circle with a court ruling this week over the way a deeply conservative Amish community in Minnesota disposes of bath and dishwater. On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with a community of Swartzentruber Amish in the southeastern part of the state, reversing a ruling that said the group must install septic systems to dispose of the so-called gray water or risk losing their homes. A decade ago, Fillmore County first started requiring homes to have modern septic systems to dispose of gray water from activities like bathing and washing dishes and laundry.