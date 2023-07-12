Afghan Taliban suspend all activities of Swedish aid groups over burning of Islam’s holy book

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban say they’ve suspended all the activities of Swedish organizations in the country in response to the recent burning of Islam’s holy book in Stockholm. The announcement has left a Swedish non-governmental aid organization wondering about the future of its programs providing education and medical facilities to thousands of people across Afghanistan. Two weeks ago, a man who was identified in Swedish media as a refugee from Iraq burned a Quran outside a mosque in central Stockholm during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. On Tuesday Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, took to Twitter to announce the suspension.

