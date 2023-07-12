3 soldiers, 2 insurgents killed in shootout in southwest Pakistan, officials say

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say three Pakistani soldiers and two insurgents have been killed in a shootout in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province. The military said the shootout happened Wednesday in the district of Sui, where the nation’s main pipelines of natural gas are located. Local officials said an operation to arrest the insurgents who fled after the shootout was underway Thursday. The violence in Sui came hours after five militants attacked a security post in another district of Zhob in Baluchistan. Nine soldiers and all five of the attackers in that shootout were killed.

