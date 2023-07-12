3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and commercial vehicles, police say

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say three people were killed and 14 others were injured, some seriously, when a Greyhound bus crashed into three commercial motor vehicles along a highway in southern Illinois. State police say an initial investigation indicates a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash about 1:55 a.m. along Interstate 70 in Madison County. State police say three fatalities were confirmed. The agency says four people were taken to a hospital by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance. The agency says no one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the crash at the Silver Lake Rest Area, about 25 miles east of St. Louis.

