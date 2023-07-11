Turkey’s pledge of support for Sweden’s NATO entry is tied to goals on security and EU membership

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey made a surprise pledge to drop its opposition to Sweden joining NATO, paving the way for the Nordic country to become a member of the Western military alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg heralded the agreement Monday after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Stoltenberg said Turkey had agreed to support Sweden’s NATO bid – by putting the issue to a vote in Parliament — in return for deeper cooperation with Sweden on security issues and a pledge from Sweden to revive Turkey’s quest for EU membership. The agreement also says Sweden and Turkey will step up trade and investment with each other.

