The UK government is in a face-off with the House of Lords over its contentious migration bill

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has watered down some parts of its controversial immigration legislation in an attempt to get the bill through Parliament. The Illegal Migration Bill, once passed, would require officials to detain and deport people who cross the English Channel to Britain in small boats. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt. The bill has been approved by the House of Commons, where the governing Conservatives have a majority. But the House of Lords sent the bill back to the Commons on Tuesday with 20 amendments removing some of its most severe measures. The government made some concessions but wants the Commons to undo most of the changes.

