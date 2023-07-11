Taiwan’s #MeToo movement is making a resurgence as accusations hit politics, TV and schools

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is facing a long-delayed reckoning with sexual harassment and sexual violence. In the past month, people have stepped forward with accusations, one after the other, leading to criminal investigations, resignations at different levels of government, and a society-wide discussion of the unspoken rules that govern gender norms in society. At first the accusations were primarily in the political sphere, but soon spread. Musicians and actors, directors and lawmakers have all been named. Victims are eager for a chance to discuss a topic that would have rarely been mentioned, while long-time advocates are hoping the movement’s momentum will bring societal and legal change to improve Taiwan’s laws for addressing sexual violence.

