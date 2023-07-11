Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches of government

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says it’s time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, was responding Tuesday to Associated Press investigative stories. He said that if the high court were to establish the basic standards of every other branch of government, “it would give us much more confidence in their integrity.” The AP stories showed how Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits; how universities have used trips by justices as a lure for financial contributions, and how justices have taken expenses-paid teaching trips that are light on classroom instruction.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, ERIC TUCKER and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.