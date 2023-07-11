Millennial Money: Stop using paper checks, already

You’re probably not using paper checks for most things. But are you returning payments to medical providers and insurance companies in the mail? Paying by check for the random parking ticket? Now is a good time to stop: Check fraud tied to mail theft is up nationwide, according to a recent alert. The U.S. Postal Service is vulnerable, and thieves who can access your checks can change the amount and ferret those funds right out of your bank account. It can take weeks to get the funds back. From sending checks safely to finding alternative ways to pay, here’s how to keep your payments (and bank account) safe.

