Mexico says protest was organized by a drug gang and a cartel car bomb killed National Guard officer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security officials have acknowledged that a large demonstration that blocked the main highway to the resort of Acapulco and abducted officials was organized by a drug gangs. They also say that a National Guard officer had been killed by a car bomb set by a cartel in an earlier attack elsewhere. The two incidents suggested that Mexico’s crime problem continues to be dire, despite exaggerated claims that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reduced the number of homicides since taking office in December 2018. Officials said a demonstration Monday and Tuesday by hundreds of people in the southern city of Chilpancingo was organized by the Los Ardillos drug gang.

