Man takes woman hostage in hotel room at Caesars casino, Las Vegas police say

By
Published 12:36 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say there’s a hostage situation in the Caesars Palace casino tower involving a man and woman.

A man pulled a woman into a hotel room Tuesday and a window was broken, police spokesman Capt. Steve Connell said. A chair and other items were thrown out and landed in the pool area below.

Officers have secured the area outside the room, Connell said. No shots have been fired and it’s not clear if the man is armed.

Associated Press

