Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in suburban Chicago. Franklin Park police said in a news release Tuesday that 37-year-old Javier Murillo of Melrose Park has been was charged in the shooting of Ulysses Campos. Police say the boy was playing in an alley around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Police say the boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital.

