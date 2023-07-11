Live Updates | Zelenskyy slams ‘absurd’ lack of timetable for Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it’s “absurd” that no timetable has been set for his country to be invited to join NATO or become a member one day. The Ukrainian leader said he plans to discuss NATO’s “uncertainty” during the alliance’s summit in Lithuania’s capital. Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that his team had “received signals that certain wording” was under discussion on the prospect of inviting his country to join the Western military alliance but “not about Ukraine’s membership.” After arriving at the summit on Tuesday, the leaders of France on Germany announced new military aid for Ukraine.