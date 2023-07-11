Kansas lawmakers botched the drafting of a new anti-trans law, agency attorney says
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state agency’s lawyer contends that Kansas legislators botched the drafting of a new law for preventing transgender people from changing how their sex is listed on their driver’s licenses. Department of Revenue attorney Ted Smith said in a state court filing that became public Tuesday that an anti-transgender rights law that took effect July 1 conflicts with another law governing what appears on driver’s licenses and the department remains bound to follow the older law in issuing licenses. Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach sued last week to stop driver’s license changes, and a judge ordered a halt to them. Five transgender Kansas residents are trying to intervene in the lawsuit.