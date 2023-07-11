Georgia Democrat Mesha Mainor, at odds with her party, switches to Republicans

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state legislator from Atlanta says she’s leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican. Rep. Mesha Mainor has been at odds with Democrats for reasons including her support for school vouchers and disciplining prosecutors. She becomes the only Black member of the GOP among Georgia’s 236 state lawmakers, and the first Black Republican woman to ever serve in the Georgia General Assembly. Mainor’s defection gives Republicans a 102-78 edge in the House. Mainor says legislative Democrats drove her out of the party for breaking party orthodoxy. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, also chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, says Mainor’s switch is a “stinging betrayal” of her Democratic constituents.

