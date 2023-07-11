Former soldier charged with plowing Humvee into a Georgia Army headquarters

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army says a former soldier has been charged with stealing a military Humvee and crashing it into the office building for commanders and other top leaders at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post’s headquarters building Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Fort Stewart officials Tuesday said 39-year-old Treamon Dominic Lacy was arrested at the scene and charged with theft of government property and destruction of government property. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney. Fort Stewart officials say Lacy served in the Army from 2002 to 2013 and deployed twice to Iraq.

