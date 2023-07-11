Ex-UConn football player Dennis Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN

A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Hernandez, the older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, was scheduled to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. The 37-year-old who played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN and threw a bag containing a brick and a note that criticized the media for how its coverage “affects all family members.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.