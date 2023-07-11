Deputies who reported a Texas sheriff to public corruption investigators say nothing was done

DALLAS (AP) — Former deputies say they repeatedly reported a Texas sheriff who’s faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption to state and federal law enforcement. But they say an outside investigation never gained momentum. The agencies appear to have done little to intervene in what an Associated Press investigation found were longstanding accusations. Those include that Capers’ office has ignored misconduct and neglected basic police work while pursuing asset seizures that boost its $3.5 million budget but don’t always hold up in court. Capers did not respond to requests for comment. His second-in-command previously called the accusations against the sheriff “straight-up lies.”

