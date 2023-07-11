Cold temperatures to continue in South Africa but no further snowfall is predicted

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African weather officials are warning of continued very cold temperatures, but say no further snow is expected for the rest of the week after parts of the country experienced unusual flurries. In Johannesburg, residents experienced snowfall on Monday for the first time since 2012. The city remained very cold on Tuesday, with temperatures falling to 1 degree Celsius (34 F). Officials are still determining how much snow fell, since amounts varied across the country.

