China sends large group of warplanes, navy ships towards Taiwan in forceful display
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan over the past two days. It comes ahead of the island’s annual military and exercises aimed at defending itself from an invasion. China sent some 68 warplanes flying toward the self-ruled island between Tuesday and noon Wednesday. The People’s Liberation Army has made near-daily flights toward Taiwan in recent years to show its displeasure at political events on the island China regards as its own territory.