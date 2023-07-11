Cameron releases public safety plan in bid to unseat Democratic governor in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron wants to award recruitment and retention bonuses to bolster police forces across Kentucky. It’s part of a public safety plan he unveiled Tuesday. The plan also calls for tougher penalties for drug traffickers found responsible for causing deaths in Kentucky. Cameron wants to require that prosecutors pursue the death penalty against anyone convicted of murdering a police officer. And he pledges to work with lawmakers to pass a wiretapping law to support investigations of drug- and gang-related crime. Cameron is the state’s attorney general. He’s challenging Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Beshear has touted his own crime-fighting record.

