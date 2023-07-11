Amazon pushes back against Europe’s pioneering new digital rules

LONDON (AP) — Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month. It’s the first Silicon Valley tech giant to push back on the pioneering new standards by filing a legal challenge with a top European Union court. The online retailer argues it’s being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act. The law imposes new obligations on the biggest tech companies to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products. The rules will help Europe maintain its place as standard setter in global efforts to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.

