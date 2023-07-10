United Nations humanitarian chief says Sudan appears to be in a civil war ‘of the most brutal kind’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian chief tells The Associated Press that Sudan appears to be in a civil war “of the most brutal kind” and the world needs a new forum for talks in pursuit of a cease-fire. Martin Griffiths spoke Monday as regional leaders met in neighboring Ethiopia following the breakdown of peace talks in Saudi Arabia in June. Now Egypt says it will host leaders from Sudan’s neighbors on Thursday in search of peace, but it has given few details. The conflict has killed over 3,000 people and nearly 3 million have fled their homes.

