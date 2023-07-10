UN warns its development goals for 2030 are in trouble and 575 million people will remain very poor

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a grim report, the U.N. is warning that at the current rate of global progress 575 million people will still be living in extreme poverty and 84 million children won’t be going to school in 2030 – and it will take 286 years to reach equality between men and women. Monday’s report on progress in achieving 17 wide-ranging U.N. goals adopted by world leaders in 2015 to improve life for the world’s more than 7 billion people said that only 15% of some 140 specific targets that experts evaluated are on track to be reached by the end of the decade.

