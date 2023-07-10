Trump lawyers agree to delay pretrial conference in classified documents case

MIAMI (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say they agreed with prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing to discuss how classified information is handled in court as he faces federal charges that he illegally hoarded classifed documents at his Florida estate. Attorneys for Trump’s valet who is charged alongside him requested changing the date due to a conflict with another trial. Trump’s lawyers say they checked with U.S. attorneys. Trump and his valet Walt Nauta were charged with conspiring to hide classified documents at Mar-a-Lago from federal investigators. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

